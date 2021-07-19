Congress will pay heavy cost for internal feud: Bhagwant Mann

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the Congress’s internal feud has done a great disservice to Punjab and now the ruling party will have to pay the price with interest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a statement issued from the party headquarter, Mann said that the only agenda for all Congress leaders, big or small, was to occupy ‘seat’. “Someone is fighting to save the chair and someone is trying to grab the chair,” he added.

Mann said that while this appetite for the chair had kept Punjab, Punjab’s farming, youth, business, women and the elderly, schools, health services, law and order and financial crisis at bay; on the other hand it had also exposed many big Congressmen, whose target was the chair, but made statements in the name of Punjab. He asked if Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his party were worried about this. Mann said Panjab University was “on the verge of closure due to financial crisis and conspiracy” and was being completely taken away from Punjab. Efforts were being made to extinguish this internal fire of the Congress with the blood and sweat of people, he claimed.

“…Convoys of cars of ministers and MLAs are running on Delhi-Chandigarh-Patiala-Siswan farmhouse and then Delhi-Chandigarh, in a tug of war to grab and save seats. Its fuel is not coming from the pockets of the Congressmen but from the exchequer,” said the AAP state chief.

“In the last four and half years, the people of Punjab have made up their minds to teach a lesson to Congress which has broken its promise on every point or issue including Bargari sacrilege, unemployment, power, farmers, laborers, debts…That is why all Congress leaders today, big or small, are not daring to face the people,” he added.