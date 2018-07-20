Congress veterans in Haryana get even with yatras in rival’s bastions

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar during the cycle yatra at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Express photo) Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar during the cycle yatra at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Express photo)

In the ongoing fight for one-upmanship in the Congress, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar Thursday launched his “cycle yatra” from the Assembly constituency of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda despite objections by Hooda loyalist MLAs.

As many as 11 Congress MLAs had met their senior leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday to raise questions over “utility of Tanwar’s yatra in an area which is already a stronghold of the party”.

However, unfazed by this, Tanwar started his cycle yatra after a function at Garhi Sampla. Retired IAS officer Pradeep Kasni, now a Congressman, told The Indian Express that the cycle yatra would cover various areas of Rohtak parliamentary constituency during the next three days. “We will reach Mr Hooda’s native village Sanghi and Chief Minister’s native village Banyani on Friday. The yatra will conclude at Kalanaur on July 22,” Kasni said.

Hooda loyalists consider Rohtak parliamentary seat as one of the safest seats for the Congress in Haryana. Hooda’s son Deepender Singh Hooda had succeeded to retain this seat even in 2014 when the party had lost all nine remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state. “The cycle yatra will further strengthen the Congress in Rohtak,” said Kasni, who is accompanying Tanwar.

Deepender Hooda in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. (Express photo) Deepender Hooda in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. (Express photo)

On the other hand, Hooda will launch fourth phase of his Rath Yatra from Tohana town of Fatehabad district which falls in Sirsa parliamentary constituency from July 22. Tanwar had won this seat in 2009 but lost in 2014 to the INLD, which has considerable influence in this constituency.

Currently, Tohana Assembly constituency is being represented by state BJP chief Subhash Barala.

After the rally at Tohana on July 22, Hooda, whose campaign has been named as Jankranti Yatra, will spend three days in three Assembly constituencies, Tohana, Ratia and Rania, of the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Deepender Singh Hooda is already camping in this area and has been holding public meetings for the past two days to invite the people to the Tohana rally. “All corners of the state would be covered during the Jankranti Yatra to fight against anti-people policies of the BJP government in Centre as well in Haryana,” said Deepender Hooda.

‘Will offer better crop MSP if voted to power’

Hooda said Thursday the Congress would offer better MSP for crops to farmers on basis of ‘C2’ formula if the party was voted to power in Centre and Haryana. Mocking the dance by Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar over the hike in MSP, Hooda said there is no reason for celebrations adding “farmers are not satisfied”. Hooda also appeared before a Panchkula court Thursday in connection with Manesar land deal.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App