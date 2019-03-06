Congress urges Governor not to give assent to amendment in Aravallis law

The Congress Tuesday urged Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya not to give assent to the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019 that opens up thousands of acres of land to real estate and other non-forest activity that were protected under it for over a century. A Congress delegation led by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party MLAs met the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

“We urged the governor to return the bill and not give his assent. Seeking his immediate intervention, we also urged him to order a high-level probe so that those who stand to gain due to the amendment to the act are exposed,” Hooda told reporters here. Despite a stiff protest by the opposition parties, the Haryana Assembly on February 27 had passed the amendments to the PLPA, opening up a major chunk of land in the Aravallis for construction and other development works. The ruling BJP had argued that amendment to the 118-year-old law was needed keeping in view the changed circumstances.

Two days after the bill was passed, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Haryana government saying the step will destroy the forest and this cannot be permitted. The bench asked the state not to take any further action on the law and termed it “shocking” that the Haryana government has taken this step despite being told earlier by the apex court not to do so.

The Punjab Land Preservation Act was enacted by then Punjab government in 1900 and it provided for conservation of subsoil water and prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion. “We told the governor that there is a big scam involved here. With the passage of the amended bill, builders and land sharks stand to profit a great deal due to the changed act. A probe can dig out the truth in this regard,” Hooda said. “Top environmentalists have expressed fear that if Aravalis forest cover is tinkered with, it can play havoc with the environment of Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad. These cities are already facing pollution problem and can become gas chambers. Gurugram is already among 10 most polluted cities of the world. People of the area concerned have already opposed the move forming a three-km long human chain”.

Terming the incumbent BJP government as “irresponsible”, the Congress delegation also sought dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, alleging that it “neither cares for the environment, nor respects the courts”. Later, speaking to the media persons, Hooda claimed that the Governor has assured appropriate action into the matter.