scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Congress to present over two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in Haryana Budget Session

Haryana's Budget Session commences on February 20 and CM Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state-Budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to be chaired by Hooda, was chaired by deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed after Hooda developed a health issue and was rushed to New Delhi in a chartered flight. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Congress to present over two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in Haryana Budget Session
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress party, the main opposition in Haryana, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will present more than two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in the upcoming budget session of the assembly slated to begin on February 20.

This was decided in the CLP meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting, which was originally scheduled to be chaired by Hooda, was chaired by deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed after Hooda developed a health issue and was rushed to New Delhi in a chartered flight. The senior leader underwent some medical examinations and a MRI scan.

Ahmed said that apart from the Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions, Congress MLAs will also raise dozens of other issues during the Zero Hour to take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP and Dushyant Chautala-led JJP coalition government.

Haryana’s Budget Session commences on February 20 and CM Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state-Budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
More from Chandigarh

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Ahmed said, “Family identity card, illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, allegations of molestation on the minister, NGT cases, plight of cow shelters, increase in water rate, shortage of electricity, dilapidated condition of roads, demand for permanent jobs to sanitation workers, report of CAG, deduction of old age pension, non-compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, implementation of right to recall, deteriorating law and order Congress MLAs will propose to discuss various issues such as the current status of sports and approval of the fourth floor in residential areas.”
He added that people are facing innumerable problems. “Being a responsible opposition, Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to public interest. The BJP-JJP coalition will have to clarify their position on their failures,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:43 IST
Next Story

‘Police acting more swiftly now’: Shah happy with Haryana’s Dial-112 project

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close