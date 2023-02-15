Congress to present over two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in Haryana Budget Session

The Congress party, the main opposition in Haryana, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will present more than two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in the upcoming budget session of the assembly slated to begin on February 20.

This was decided in the CLP meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting, which was originally scheduled to be chaired by Hooda, was chaired by deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed after Hooda developed a health issue and was rushed to New Delhi in a chartered flight. The senior leader underwent some medical examinations and a MRI scan.

Ahmed said that apart from the Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions, Congress MLAs will also raise dozens of other issues during the Zero Hour to take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP and Dushyant Chautala-led JJP coalition government.

Haryana’s Budget Session commences on February 20 and CM Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state-Budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Ahmed said, “Family identity card, illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, allegations of molestation on the minister, NGT cases, plight of cow shelters, increase in water rate, shortage of electricity, dilapidated condition of roads, demand for permanent jobs to sanitation workers, report of CAG, deduction of old age pension, non-compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, implementation of right to recall, deteriorating law and order Congress MLAs will propose to discuss various issues such as the current status of sports and approval of the fourth floor in residential areas.”

He added that people are facing innumerable problems. “Being a responsible opposition, Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to public interest. The BJP-JJP coalition will have to clarify their position on their failures,” he said.