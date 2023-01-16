Congress to decide today on voting for Chandigarh mayoral election, councillors in Himachal hill station

The Congress will decide Monday whether its six councillors would vote in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayoral election to be held on January 17 or stage a walkout.

The six councillors of the Congress, along with Chandigarh Congress President, HS Lucky, are currently camping at the hill station Chail in Himachal Pradesh. There is a direct fight for the post of mayor between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has 14 councillors in the MC along with one vote of BJP MP Kirron Kher. The AAP also has 14 councillors. Meanwhile, one councillor of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Hardeep Singh, will decide which party to vote for after consulting with the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Chandigarh Congress chief H S Lucky said, “A meeting of all Congress councillors will be held at 5 pm near Chandigarh Monday. We might come to Chandigarh also for the meeting. Indeed, we are consulting the high command and the final decision will be taken by the six councillors and me. We are at Chail in Himachal”

The AAP nominated Jasbir Singh Laddi and the BJP Anup Gupta for the mayor post. Gupta was earlier the deputy mayor in the previous term.

Meanwhile, fearing horsetrading and poaching, all three parties have taken their councillors out of Chandigarh. BJP councillors, along with Chandigarh BJP president, Arun Sood, are also in Himachal while the AAP councillors are in Punjab.