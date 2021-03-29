Congress to Chandigarh Administrator: Sought to meet you several times but to no avail

After the BJP councillors met UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, the Congress wrote a letter to Badnore stating that the incident has upset them as they too had been seeking to meet him, but to no avail.

The Congress councillors issued a statement, which said: “The Chandigarh territorial Congress committee and Leader of opposition in the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Devinder Singh Babla, along with other Congress councillors Gurbax Rawat, Satish Kainth, Ravinder Kaur Gujral and Sheela Phool Singh, have strongly condemned the role of the Raj Bhawan, wherein the governor met the BJP leaders.”

It was said that the Congress party has been constantly seeking time from the Raj Bhavan to take up matters of concern related to Chandigarh, including water tariff hike, bad condition of city roads, worse condition of UT villages, electricity privatisation and housing board issues, among others.

“Despite asking for time umpteen number of times, a deaf ear has been turned to the Congress party’s demand,” said the statement.

“The recent press note issued by the BJP speaks volumes about this connivance. BJP has now raised a demand charter and solution for the same in front of Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore. They also had a photo opportunity with him which has shown their false concern,” the Congress alleged.

It also specified that the “residents of Chandigarh have been suffering for the last seven years under the local member of Parliament Kirron Kher who had promised umpteen times to take up and solve these issues but has failed to do so.”

It further said: “Similarly, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation has also time and again assured residents of the city to solve the pending problems, but has failed to do so. The present photo opportunity and release clearly shows that the BJP has admitted its failure and now once again seeing the Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the BJP is again trying to enact a drama to show its false concern.”

On the release of the grant in aid of Rs 75 crore, the Congress said, “The grant in aid so received is a routine exercise and nothing special has been given to Chandigarh residents. The sorry state of affairs continues in the city and things are going from bad to worse. The issues remain unsolved as always.”

The letter was written by Congress councillor and Leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla and councillors Gurbax Rawat, Satish Kainth, Sheela Phool and Ravinder Gujral.