Congress takes potshots at govt over Sangrur loss, AAP says ‘fair election’

The defeat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur bypoll echoed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Tuesday with the opposition parties taking potshots at the treasury benches saying the ruling party’s roots have been uprooted from its own stronghold within four months after being voted to power.

The AAP legislators tried to downplay the electoral loss, saying that the party government will do that amount of work in five years which could not be done in 70 year rule of other parties.

Opinion | Signal from Sangrur

It all started following a verbal duel between AAP legislator Anmol Gagan Maan who said “badlaav” came as neither health nor education improved in 70 years of rule” which was also marked by corruption. In an oblique reference to

Congress MLA and former transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Anmol said she represented Kharar, where foundation stone of bus stand was laid thrice, but bus stand never saw the light of the day. Warring was among those – and the latest one to do so – who had laid foundation stone of the Kharar bus stand last year, the process for which, Anmol, said was cancelled soon after, in December.

Training guns at the opposition, she said, “We might have lesser knowledge than you, but we have full honesty and zeal to work.”

Warring hit back referring to a “video” of Anmol, saying she had said that she will quit politics if AAP lost from Sangrur.