‘Discipline is paramount’: Congress suspends 5 Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

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The Congress on Thursday suspended five MLAs of its Haryana unit on accusations of cross-voting in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in the state. The party’s Haryana unit Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), headed by former MP Dharampal Malik, recommended suspension of Mohammad Ilyas (Punahana), Mohammad Israil (Hathin), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), and Jarnail Singh (Ratia).
A report was sent to the party’s high command for final action.
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh issued the suspension orders.
“The MLAs elected from the Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Ratia, Punhana, and Hathin constituencies, namely Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Sardar Jarnail Singh, Mohd Ilyas, and Mohd Israil have been suspended for anti-party activities. The action was taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee and with the approval of the President of the All India Congress Committee, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge”.
“The MLAs recently voted against the party’s official candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections 2026, which constitutes serious indiscipline and is contrary to established organisational norms. Discipline is paramount within the party, and any form of indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated. This decision sends a clear message to all leaders and workers that actions contrary to collective decisions and the party’s official stance will invite strict disciplinary action”.
CLP leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he had recommended “stern action” against the five MLAs.
“I recommended their suspension, which has been approved by the party high command. It is the party’s responsibility to maintain discipline. The party takes the right decision, and its decision is supreme”.
Out of the five leaders, only Renu Bala and Shalley Chaudhary appeared before the DAC; Jarnail Singh sought a written exemption, and Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Israil chose to stay away.
They would continue to sit in the Haryana Assembly, but no longer as representatives of the Congress, thereby becoming unattached members.
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