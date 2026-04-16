‘Discipline is paramount’: Congress suspends 5 Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress on Thursday suspended five MLAs of its Haryana unit on accusations of cross-voting in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in the state. The party’s Haryana unit Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), headed by former MP Dharampal Malik, recommended suspension of Mohammad Ilyas (Punahana), Mohammad Israil (Hathin), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), and Jarnail Singh (Ratia).

A report was sent to the party’s high command for final action.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh issued the suspension orders.

“The MLAs elected from the Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Ratia, Punhana, and Hathin constituencies, namely Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Sardar Jarnail Singh, Mohd Ilyas, and Mohd Israil have been suspended for anti-party activities. The action was taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee and with the approval of the President of the All India Congress Committee, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge”.