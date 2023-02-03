Congress suspends Amarinder Singh’s wife and MP Preneet Kaur ‘for helping BJP’

The Congress high command on Friday suspended Preneet Kaur, Lok Sabha Member from Patiala and wife of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, from the party for “indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and member secretary of disciplinary action committee (DAC) Tariq Anwar said in a press release on Friday that Kaur was suspended after the Congress president received a complaint from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who alleged that she was indulging in anti-party activities.

Tariq also noted that “Some other Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action.”

He added that the DAC carefully considered it and decided that Kaur should be suspended from the party with immediate effect. She has been called to “show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party”.

On August 30 last year, Punjab Congress leaders led by Warring passed a resolution to seek “formal expulsion” of Kaur. The resolution was passed at a meeting of Congress leaders, including sitting MLAs, MPs and the nominees who contested the February 20, 2022, elections.

As there was a chorus for the expulsion of Kaur, Warring then told The Indian Express, “Preneet Kaur is no longer in the Congress party. It is just a formality that she is to be expelled. We have passed a resolution to that effect today.”

A four-time Congress MP, Kaur participated in a roadshow of Union minister Rajnath Singh when he campaigned in Patiala for Amarinder in the run-up to the Punjab elections last year.

Amarinder, after being made to step down by the Congress high command as the Punjab chief minister in September 2021, had floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and teamed up with the BJP to contest the February 20, 2022, elections.

Amarinder, who lost the elections, subsequently joined the BJP in September 2022, merging his PLC with the saffron party. Along with Amarinder, his daughter Jai Inder Kaur, son Raninder Singh–who contested 2009 parliamentary elections from Bathinda and 2012 Punjab assembly elections from Samana–also joined the BJP. So did Amarinder’s grandson and Jai Inder Kaur’s son Nirwan Singh, who used to handle public relations and media affairs for Amarinder during his stint as chief minister from 2017 until September 2021. Amarinder is currently the member of BJP’s national executive.

When contacted, Warring said Friday, “It is just the beginning. Indiscipline will never be tolerated whosoever the person is. Discipline is very important for the party. I had expelled her earlier and announced it in Patiala. At that time, they (Preneet Kaur and her family) asked me who I was to expel her. Today, this is in front of them. If she does not give a reply [over her suspension] in three days, she stands expelled.”