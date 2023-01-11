As Congress aims to get maximum support from farmers in Haryana, BJP announces new arrangement of financial powers for Sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishads

The day Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra ended its Haryana-leg and crossed over to Punjab after launching a scathing attack on Manohar Lal Khattar led-BJP government in Haryana on being insensitive towards farmers of the State, the Haryana government in an apparent move to placate the agitated farming community and Panchayati Raj Institutions elected representatives has come out with a new arrangement of financial powers of Panchayati Raj Institutions across the State.

About a fortnight ago in the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha (December 26-28), opposition MLAs of Indian National Congress led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda as well as BJP’s coalition partner Dushyant Chautala led-JJP MLAs had slammed the state government seeking more financial powers for the Sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members.

Apparently, now buckling under the pressure, the state government of Haryana has announced that the “Sarpanch, Chairman, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will grant administrative approvals of all development projects”.

The slabs have also been fixed for granting technical approvals.

“How the development works pace increases, we discussed it in the meeting yesterday. We are giving all financial powers to these Panchayati Raj Institutions. For the approvals, they would not have to send the files to state governments. It shall now be done on their own level. Because, the file movements used to take a lot of time. Small tenders can now be issued at their own level. About Rs. 1100 crore shall be transferred to the accounts of these Panchayati Raj Institutions, Panchayat Samitis, Zila Parishads, so that they can carry out the development works that are yet pending for this financial year which shall be ending in the next two-three months”, Khattar said after holding a meeting of BJP-JJP MLAs, here yesterday.

Khattar added that “all MLAs can have meetings with their respective constituency PRIs so that the development works can be expedited”.

The state government decided that “From now, Sarpanch, Chairman, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will grant administrative approvals of all development projects from their own funds as well as grant in aid. Earlier all such files used to come to the government level for final approval. While officers upto the rank of Junior Engineer, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Executive Engineering (XEN), Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer have been designated as the competent authority to grant technical approvals for all such development works”.

“Junior Engineer can give technical sanction for the works upto Rs 2 lakh, SDO can approve works upto Rs 25 lakh, XEN can approve works upto Rs 1 crore, Superintending Engineer can approve works upto 2.5 crore and Chief Engineer can give approvals for works exceeding Rs 2.5 crore”, a senior officer of the state government said.

“If any Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) falls short of the amount after spending their own funds, then the state government will directly allocate an additional amount of Rs 25 lakh to the PRIs. However, Rural Development department will get all the works done above Rs. 25 lakh. For this, administrative approval above Rs 25 lakh and upto Rs 1 crore will be given by the Director of the department, while XEN will give technical approval for the same”, the officer added.

“Likewise, administrative approval for works ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore will be given by the Administrative Secretary and technical approval by the Superintending Engineer. Administrative approval for works ranging from Rs 2.5 to Rs 10 crore will be given by the Development and Panchayat Minister whereas technical approval will be given by the Chief Engineer. Administrative approval for works above Rs 10 crore will be accorded at the Chief Minister’s level and technical approval will be given by the Chief Engineer”, the state government announced.

“The Gram Panchayats can get the entire repair and maintenance works done without capping for administrative approval from their own funds as well as grant in aid. For all such works, officers upto the rank of Junior Engineer, SDO, XEN, Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer have been designated as the competent authority to grant technical approvals. A Junior Engineer can approve works upto Rs. 20,000, SDO can approve work above 20,000 and upto 2.50 lakh, XEN can approve works above Rs 2.50 lakh and upto Rs 10 lakh, Superintending Engineer can approve works above 10 lakh and upto 25 lakh and Chief Engineer can give approvals for works exceeding Rs 25 lakh”, the officer said.

“Out of the fixed deposits of the PRIs, up to Rs 50 lakh or 10 percent of the deposits, whichever is higher, Deputy Commissioner can release once in a year, for any required developmental works to be executed in the villages. If more than this amount is to be released from these deposits, then the State Government will take the decision”, the officer added.

In the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, JJP’s Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag had asked development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli, who is also a JJP MLA from Tohana assembly constituency in Fatehabad district, to apprise the House about the “compelling reasons” for which the state government had curtailed the financial limit of development works to be executed by the panchayats.

However, Babli, at that time had clarified that the government had not curtailed the financial powers of Sarpanches, but had only fixed certain financial criteria.