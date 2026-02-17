Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa writes to Centre complaining about Punjab DGP, chief secretary sharing ‘AAP stage’

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress MP for Gurdaspur, wrote to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), on Tuesday, raising objections over Punjab’s chief secretary and DGP sharing the stage at a Moga event attended by Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the ruling AAP.

Randhawa described the matter as a serious constitutional and legal issue, calling on the DoPT to obtain a detailed report and review any potential breach of the All India Services Conduct Rules.

“I write to place on record a matter of serious institutional concern relating to an event held today at Moga, Punjab, which was projected as part of the State’s campaign against drugs.

While the stated theme of the programme pertained to the State’s anti-drug efforts, the character of the gathering, by all visible indications, was that of a political rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party,” the MP wrote in his letter.

Randhawa said the repeated display of party flags and insignia, partisan sloganeering by the audience, and the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the chief guest lent the function a distinctly political complexion. Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, were also present on the dais, he wrote.

“Further, it was widely noted that Kejriwal’s concluding remarks expressly cast the event in political terms, ending with an appeal/hope directed towards the party’s political objectives. Quite apart from the content of any individual speech, such framing at the culmination of the programme is a strong indicator that, in protocol and substance, the event functioned as a partisan political platform rather than a neutral governmental programme,” said the MP.

Randhawa added that the chief minister was also present in what appeared to be a political capacity. Against this backdrop, the presence and reported participation of the serving chief secretary and the director-general of police on the platform raises grave legal and constitutional questions, he said.

The MP further wrote that members of the All India Services are governed by the All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968. “Rule 5 explicitly prohibits participation in political activities and public association with political parties. The doctrine of political neutrality of the permanent civil service is foundational to our constitutional architecture and to the credibility of the state’s administrative machinery,” he said.

Randhawa said when officers of such senior rank are seen on a stage that unmistakably bears the features of a partisan political platform, it creates a perception of alignment that is incompatible with the standards expected of the All India Services. In the case of the DGP, this concern is further accentuated by the Supreme Court’s emphasis in Prakash Singh v. Union of India (2006) on insulating the police from political influence, he said.

The MP wrote that such developments, if left unexamined, risk eroding public confidence in the impartiality of the civil service and the police, blurring the constitutionally necessary distinction between the state and the ruling political party and undermining the principle of administrative neutrality that safeguards democratic governance.

“Given that cadre control and disciplinary oversight of All India Services officers fall within the purview of the Department of Personnel & Training, I respectfully request that:

• A factual report be called for from the Government of Punjab regarding the precise nature of the event and the role played therein by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police; and

• The matter be examined to determine whether their participation was consistent with the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and whether any action is warranted under the applicable disciplinary framework,” he said.

The MP said his intention in raising this issue is to preserve institutional propriety and constitutional norms, which must remain above partisan considerations. “The strength of our democratic system rests upon a clear separation between political platforms and the permanent civil service. That line must remain inviolate,” wrote Randhawa.

Anti-drug gathering or AAP’s political rally

In a first, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary K A P Sinha also addressed the AAP Government’s massive “anti-drug gathering” held at Killi Chahlan village in Moga on Monday.

While the Punjab Government claimed that the gathering was an official “state-level event”, the Opposition said the gathering was nothing but “the AAP’s political rally”, where the DGP and chief secretary also shared the stage with politicians.