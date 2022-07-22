Congress stages protest in Chandigarh as ED questions Sonia in Delhi

Several party workers of Chandigarh Congress assembled in large numbers at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Thursday to protest against the BJP government.

The Congressmen were stopped by the police force at sector 34-35 roundabout as they began their march towards the Enforcement Directorate office situated in Sector 18. They were detained by the police and taken to Sector 39 police station in police buses.

Those who were taken into custody included Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, Deipa Dubey, O P Verma and Manoj Lubana, presidents of city units of Mahila Congress, Congress Sewa Dal and Youth Congress respectively, besides the elected councillors of the party and over 100 leaders of district and block Congress Committees.

Lubana and some youth activists were injured while trying to get past the barricades and had to be given medical treatment.

Terming the summoning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate a demeaning example of the government’s indulgence in vendetta politics by abusing security agencies, Lucky alleged that Modi government by such actions is weakening the country’s democracy and subverting its rule of law, which could have ominous portents in future.

He said that the government has miserably failed on all fronts due to its mishandling of economy.

“The fiscal health of the country is in bad shape. The value of rupee has tumbled to a new low and foreign reserves are drying up as ill-conceived policies like Make in India have totally flopped. Hence, in order to divert the people’s attention from his goverment’s all-round failures, the government is resorting to cheap tactics like summoning influential leaders of the Opposition through the law enforcement agencies under his control,” he said.