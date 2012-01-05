Congress sole opponent in state: Badal

For Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal,Congress and SAD-BJP alliance are the only two parties in Punjab that are fighting elections to come to power. The rest are for name sake. Congress has showed its bad reputation in Centre and also within the state,while the ruling party is steady on the path of development. So,give the SAD-BJP alliance another term and make me CM again, he said while campaigning in Lambi villages.

Asked if his brother Gurdas Singh Badal,who is contesting against him on PPP ticket,will make any impact on his prospects,the CM said: I dont think so. I never get personal while campaigning and I believe in public support.

Attacking the Congress at Rhodanwali village,Badal said: The SAD-BJP combine has declared me as the candidate for the post of CM,but in Congress both Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal are eying the post. There are many others also in line. In short,every MLA in Congress thinks that he or she can be the CM. They have not been able to decide on tickets and there is utter chaos in Delhi because of this. People will be making a big mistake if they vote for this party.

In Sikhwala village,he told the villagers not to sell their land any more as real estate prices were going see a twofold increase soon. A Ludhiana-based spinning unit is coming up with a Rs 1500-crore mega project in Lambi. Land prices are bound to increase, he said.

Badal added; I have done work worth crores in this constituency and this would not have been possible had I not been the CM. So give me another chance to get the remaining work completed.

About rebels within the SAD,he said: There is a little bit of resentment and it will settle down soon. But in Congress the chaos is huge.

Asked about the Election Commissions letter to him,the CM said: I dont want to speak anything on this issue. I abide by every decision of EC.

Gurdas Badal confident about PPP

Gurdas Badal,who is contesting against his brother and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on PPP ticket,was upbeat with the response of the masses as he campaigned in Malaut villages on Wednesday. The response tells me that they want a change and rich experience of the CM will utterly fail this time. The SAD-BJP alliance will never come to power again. People have thrown them out of their hearts in the same way as they had shown Congress door after Emergency, he said.

