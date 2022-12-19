Congress slams AAP, ‘people lost faith in it’; liquor mafia got the better of Mann: SAD

Senior Congress leader and Punjab leader of opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said “no ruling political party in the history of Punjab had lost the trust of the people prematurely as the AAP has”.

In a written statement, Congress MLA from Qadian stated, “Within nine months of government formation, the people have started expressing disbelief in the AAP government. There are innumerable examples demonstrating that the government has failed miserably to keep the promises it made before and after the elections.” He expressed these views citing the incident in which the protesters outside the liquor distillery unit at Mansurwala village in the Zira subdivision, in the presence of Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that they had “no trust in the AAP government”.

“On Saturday the cabinet minister reached out to the protesters assuring them that justice will be delivered within a month. However, the protesters scrapped his assurance saying they had no trust in the government because another leader of the AAP government failed to keep his promise to do justice on the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and alleged police firing in which two Sikhs (anti-sacrilege protesters) were killed,” stated Bajwa, adding that “This is the kind of image, the AAP government has in the eyes of the people of Punjab.”

He also hit out CM Mann led government on moong dal cultivation, stating that “following the assurances of the CM Mann to provide MSP on moong dal, farmers brought hundreds of acres of land under the moong dal cultivation but only 10 percent of the total produce was procured on MSP.” He added, “Similarly, the AAP government persuaded farmers to opt for the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique but failed to provide the farmers with promised compensation.” Bajwa further stated, “Who can forget the BMW issues, in which Mann falsely announced that the automobile giant, BMW had agreed to set up an auto parts manufacturing unit in Punjab? The list of AAP’s hollow statements and promises is very long.”

Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra takes potshots at AAP government Senior Akali Dal leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said “AAP had proved that it was with the ‘khas aadmi’ by the manner in which it had joined hands with the liquor mafia to suppress a peaceful movement agitating against pollution of ground water in Zira”.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Chandumajra and condemning “the suppression of the peaceful movement against establishment of a liquor distillery in Zira”, Chandumajra said “it was condemnable that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had changed his stand within the space of twelve hours and turned against the peaceful protesters. The chief minister held a meeting with the farmers agitating against the distillery and assured them that all their demands would be met. He even deputed his minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal for this purpose. However within the space of twelve hours he took a decision to uproot the tents of the protesters, round them up and even use force against them to leave the dharna site. This is highly condemnable.” Asking the CM to “tell Punjabis under what pressure he had taken a U-turn on this issue”, Chandumajra said “it seems the liquor mafia has got the better of the chief minister”.

He added, “Earlier, AAP government had gone soft on the liquor mafia and not taken any action against those who established illegal distilleries and bottling plants during the erstwhile Congress government. Acts such as these is the reason why the common man has lost faith in the AAP government and why gangsters and extortionists are having a field day in the state”.

Chandumajra while announcing support to the farmers, who are protesting against the establishment of the distillery in Zira, said “it was condemnable that the AAP government was turning a blind eye to the issue of pollution of groundwater”. He said “groundwater pollution was a serious problem in Punjab as it was not only harming the viability of various crops but also the livelihoods of people who were dependent on agriculture for their survival.”