Congress gives show cause notice to Preneet for supporting Capt Amarinder Singh

TWO DAYS after Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur praised her husband and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said she was with her family, the party issued her a show cause notice.

The notice was issued Wednesday by AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary. It asked her to explain her support for Amarinder, who had floated his own party.

Congress issues show cause notice to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur ⁦@iepunjab⁩ ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/pNTpUzNJWy — Kanchan Vasdev (@kanchan99) November 24, 2021

The notice reads, “From the past many days, we are continuously receiving reports… about your anti-party activities. We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party. Kindly explain your stand on the issue within a period of seven days otherwise the party will be forced to take disciplinary action.”

A senior party leader told The Indian Express: “She will have to make a choice. We will wait to see the impact of the show cause notice and take a call,” the leader said. The party hopes she will resign from Congress on her own.