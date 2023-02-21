Congress bays for Sandeep Singh head, Manohar Lal Khattar puts foot down, says ‘istifa nahi lenge’

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha Monday witnessed an uproar as Opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Sandeep Singh — who has been named in a sexual harassment case — from the Cabinet, but Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar put his foot down saying he won’t ask his minister to put in his papers till he is proven guilty.

The CM got up and thumping the desk said, “Istifa nahi lenge, nahi lenge, nahi lenge (won’t seek his resignation),” prompting the Opposition benches to raise “shame shame” slogans.

Sandeep Singh, who is Minister of State (Printing and Stationery), was not present in the House. His sports portfolio was taken away after the alleged case of sexual harassment against him was filed by a junior athletics coach.

He had informed the Speaker through an email that he would not be able to attend the session on Monday as he was out of town.

“Investigation in the case is going on. What is the hurry? Any decision will only be taken after the outcome of the investigation,” added Khattar.

Soon after the obituary reference on the first day of the Budget Session, senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal raised the issue and was joined in by other party members including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who said either Sandeep Singh should resign or be sacked by the chief minister.

The Congress members also held up placards and posters carrying the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ slogan and demanded the government to clarify why it was shielding Sandeep Singh.

Advertisement

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said levelling allegations is one thing, but the minister has not been held guilty yet.

“SIT is conducting investigations… Many FIRs are lodged, but inquiry is conducted first. You (pointing to Congress members) are declaring him guilty without the investigation being completed. Don’t you have trust in law of the land,” asked the Speaker.

“Haryana CM showing large heart already took back the minister’s department (Sports portfolio). An inquiry is going on, let inquiry be completed, future action will depend on outcome of inquiry,” he added.

Advertisement

However, the Congress continued to raise slogans against the BJP-JJP government.

Bhukkal said on the one hand Haryana government is saying Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but on the other hand, its minister was found to be involved in a sexual harassment case.

Later, after the day’s proceedings got over, Hooda said Sandeep Singh must resign on moral grounds. He also demanded a CBI probe “to find out truth”.

“BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar had told the media that they did not invite Sandeep Singh to a party’s meeting as the investigation against him was yet to get over. Then, how can he [Sandeep Singh] stay in the Cabinet,” asked Hooda.“Either he should resign or the CM should seek his resignation. If he comes out clean in probe, he can be again made a minister”.

Before Hooda, Education Minister Kanwar Pal too addressed the media and defended Sandeep Singh. “One can not be held guilty merely on the basis of allegations. A Special Investigation Team constituted by Chandigarh Police is investigating the case and it won’t be justified if any action is taken against Sandeep Singh till he is proven guilty,” Kanwar Pal said.

Advertisement

As Sandeep Singh skipped proceedings, Hooda claimed he “will not attend the entire session”.