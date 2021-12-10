Congress releases chargesheet against BJP on broken promises

Alka Lamba, national spokesperson of AICC, released Chandigarh Congress Committee’s chargesheet against “six years misrule of BJP at MC”, at the party office here at Sector 35 on Thursday. The chargesheet includes a 15 point by point ‘report card’ on BJP’s vision document ‘Sankalp Patra’ which was released five years ago.

“BJP rule was marked with total failure, mistrust, corruption, false promises and putting extra burden on people by imposing various taxes,” claimed Congress in the chargesheet. Speaking at the occasion, Lamba said, “This double engine arrangement of BJP with government at center and power at MC has crashed. The civic conditions of the city have become miserable”. She further said that the city is no longer being seen as ‘City Beautiful’ with its ranking slipping to 66th spot. “There is no arrangement for waste disposal. Stray cattle are roaming with absolute freedom on city roads. This was not the Chandigarh that we knew. BJP is leaving no stone unturned to bring a bad name to a city which was known internationally for its beauty and architecture,” she added.

The Congress also specified that during its previous 14 years tenure, they “made Chandigarh a top city with world class roads, exquisite parks, and good quality of life for its citizens”. Subhash Chawla, Chandigarh Congress president said that in the last five years, “the BJP has miserably failed to fulfill the promises it made in what they called Sankalp Patra. It has breached the trust of the people of the city. Chandigarh Congress has resolved to bring back the lost glory of the city”.

“The cost incurred on one garbage collection staff, which was about Rs 19,000 in 2017 has now jumped to more than Rs 45,000. Ironically, the garbage collector is paid the same or even less salary than he was paid in 2017. Obviously, the BJP led corporation has indulged in massive corruption,” said Lamba.

Speaking about the grants, the Congress stated that the central government grants to the city have come down significantly, which shows that the BJP government in Delhi is not interested in the growth and welfare of the city. “The corporation has failed to get its rightful share and grants allocated by the Delhi Finance Commission out of the UT’s revenues,” stated Lamba.

The Congress pointed out the issue of regularisation of lal dora areas as well. “The BJP has time again promised to regularise the houses constructed in the villages outside lal doras by bringing them within the boundary and to provide all the civic amenities to these houses.They are not able to even pursue the case properly. BJP had promised to allot residential houses to people in villages by getting an ‘Oustees Rehabilitation Plan’ passed. Such a plan did not even come on the agenda of the BJP for discussion,” it was pointed out in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also alleged that the promise to start a new ICU at GMSH 16 and an Ayushman Centre in Sector 34 remained on paper only. “The promise of establishing six new schools in Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Industrial Area phase III and in PGI also remained on paper only. They also promised that six new sports complexes would be opened in Sectors 56, 50, 38 west, 43, 34 and in Mani Majra. While Sector 50 sports complex was started by the Congress, the other five could not take off,” it was stated.