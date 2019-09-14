Congress rejects Sunil Jakhar’s resignation as Punjab party chief

The AICC on Saturday rejected the resignation of Sunil Jakhar who had stepped down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president three months ago.

The order, asking Jakhar to continue as state unit chief, was issued by AICC General Secretary-cum-Punjab Congress affairs incharge Asha Kumari. According to sources, the resignation was rejected in view of the upcoming four byelections in the state.

“We have informed him that his resignation has not been accepted. He should continue with the good work that he has been doing. We won eight seats in Punjab under his leadership in the Lok Sabha election. Before that, we won the Shahkot by-election. He should carry on with his good work,” Kumari said.

Following the Lok Sabha results on May 23, Jakhar had tendered his resignation as PPCC president after he lost to Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur constituency.

Since the Congress party itself was undergoing a rough phase after its defeat for the second consecutive term in the general elections, no call was taken on Jakhar’s resignation then.