Congress refuses to blink, Charanjit Singh Channi falls in line ‘will abide by party decision’

With the Congress refusing to blink on the issue of Punjab leadership, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Thursday professed adherence to the party high command’s decision.

“All is well. We are with the party and will obey all the directions of the party high command,” Channi told reporters in New Delhi.

He was talking to the reporters after emerging from a meeting with AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. Apart from Channi and Randhawa, MLAs Pargat Singh and Rana Gurjeet Singh too attended the meeting that lasted around three hours.

Channi, and the others who owe allegiance to him, had been sulking after the high command asked Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to continue as party’s Punjab unit chief ahead of Assembly elections in the state early next year.