Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi to join BJP on August 4

After nearly four months of turning rebel against his own party since he was not considered for the top post of Congress chief in Haryana, Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi is all set to join BJP on August 4.
Bishnoi had also cross-voted in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana resulting in Congress nominee Ajay Maken suffering defeat and clearing way for BJP-Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma. The next day, he was expelled from all party positions.
Despite hectic lobbying for the post, Congress high command appointed Udai Bhan, who is a loyalist of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president on April 27. Since then, Bishnoi began sulking and went all out criticising the party high command and Hooda.
Bishnoi, 53, a two-time Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Bhiwani and Hisar, and four-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Adampur, is the younger son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. He is also likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha’s membership before joining BJP Thursday.
It is yet not clear if he would join the BJP at Chandigarh or New Delhi. Giving indications about his joining BJP, Bishnoi tweeted Tuesday – “August 4, 2022, 10.10 am”. This tweet was followed by another one in which he wrote – “Don’t be afraid to start over. It is a chance to build something better this time.”
Over the past few weeks, Bishnoi had met several top BJP leaders in Chandigarh and New Delhi. On July 10, he met BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Bishnoi had himself been tweeting his pictures with top BJP leaders, after all such meetings and wrote praises about both the leaders.
On Bishnoi warming up to the BJP, tweeting pictures of his meetings with top BJP leaders, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday, said, “He [Kuldeep Bishnoi] is free to take his own decision. All I can say is that he should first resign from his Vidhan Sabha membership before joining BJP. Congress party is ready for Adampur’s bypoll”.
If Bishnoi quits Congress, it would not be the first time he is doing so. In 2007, when Congress made it to the Vidhan Sabha and Congress chose Bhupinder Singh Hooda as its chief ministerial candidate, Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had quit Congress and floated Haryana Janhit Congress.
Bishnoi’s alliance with BJP is also not new. His Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) had also entered into an alliance with BJP and jointly contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. However, the alliance did not last long and BJP and HJC contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately. Bishnoi returned to Congress six years ago.
Ever since Bishnoi was not considered by the party high command for HPCC president’s post, he had minced no words in his tweets. After cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10, he had posted a cryptic tweet – “I know how to crush a snake’s hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes.”
In an interview with The Indian Express in June, soon after he cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, Bishnoi had said that the Congress is in “self-destruction mode”, and called Rahul Gandhi an “inaccessible” leader who “takes decisions under pressure”.
