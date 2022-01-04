Punjab CM promises 1 lakh jobs in one year if Congress returns to power

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday said that the state’s Congress government, if voted back to power, would provide one lakh jobs to youth in Punjab within a year. He said that all students who have passed Class 12 would be eligible for jobs under the Punjab Government Rozgar Guarantee for Youth Scheme (PRAGTY).

Launching the scheme in Jalandhar, Channi said that the first decision of Congress government after being voted to power post polls will be to provide these jobs.

CM further said that this job guarantee scheme will also ensure free coaching to the students for the competitive exams to civil services and armed forces. Apart from this, state government will also initiate start-up courses across universities, he said.

He further said that the state government will provide interest free loan to the youth for going abroad, along with free coaching for IELTS, TOEFL and PTE.

Covid norms flouted

Meanwhile, while state tightened Covid curbs Tuesday, the norms were flouted openly in CM’s function where the huge gathering was present without masks, including Punjab Chief Minister Channi himself.

Channi, who was without a mask, mingled with mask-less crowd of youngsters, clicked selfies and even danced to a song.

Aid for Ravidas temple in Delhi

In a separate development, the CM said that his government is ready to bear the entire expenditure for acquiring land for the construction of Guru Ravidas Temple at Tughlakabad in Delhi.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad was demolished in August 2019. But later the apex court allowed the reconstruction of the temple. Devotees say that Guru Ravidas visited this place in 1509 during the reign of Sikander Lodhi.



Channi said the Delhi Development Authority had recently asked the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir Chamarwala Johar Tughlakabad Committee to deposit Rs 4.33 crore for acquiring 400 square metres of land, according to an official statement. Since the amount was quite hefty, he said various delegations approached him for seeking requisite contribution from the state government.

Channi said he would be the most fortunate in case the committee wishes to bestow service to the state government led by him.