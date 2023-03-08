Congress govt in Punjab had Rs 52,000 crore surplus in its last fiscal for development: CAG

Rebellion, subsequent coup and change of the guard in Punjab Congress in 2021-22 fiscal during its regime cost development of the state as the Amarinder Singh-led government could not utilise an amount of Rs 52,834.52 crore it had saved in its kitty for the election year.

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), “During 2021-22, an expenditure of Rs 1,26,570.48 crore was incurred against a total budget provision of Rs 1,79,405.00 crore resulting in total savings of Rs 52,834.52 crore. Out of the total savings, an amount of Rs 42,039.66 crore (79.57% of savings) was surrendered during the year. All surrenders were made on the last day of the financial year.”

Sources said that the Amarinder Singh government had planned to pump in the amount (Rs 52,834.52 crore) to carry out massive development work ahead of 2022 assembly elections in the state. The government was able to generate excess funds after Centre enhancing the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit during the Covid pandemic to allow the states to tide over economic crises then.

However, rebellion started brewing in the Congress over several issues that resulted in a coup and finally in the removal of Amarinder Singh as chief minister in September 2021. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was handed over the baton. Amarinder Singh’s government spent several months in handling the rebellion as the then AICC chief Sonia Gandhi had constituted a panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to look into the infighting.

“This did not give him time to utilise the money for development in the state. Every MLA was promised Rs 5 crore to be utilised in their constituencies. But when the CM of the day is running to Delhi with files to defend himself to his party leadership, how would he concentrate on the state,” said a government functionary, who was also in the thick of things during the Amarinder Singh government. Channi virtually got three months and spent whatever he could, the source added. “But it was not easy to float a development scheme in three months, call tenders and then start the projects. That is why 79.75% of the money available was surrendered.

CAG rap

Criticising the then government, the CAG – in its report tabled in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday – said that the state government’s budgetary process was not sound during the year and there were savings under several grants. Expenditure of Rs 3,492.28 crore was incurred without making budget provision.

“In 24 cases, augmentation of provision of funds by re-appropriation orders proved unnecessary because expenditure did not come even to the level of the budget provisions. Anticipated savings of Rs 10,794.86 crore were not surrendered leaving no scope for utilising these funds for other developmental purposes. Excess expenditure of Rs 37,737.49 crore incurred during 2015-20 required regularisation.”

Debt trap

The CAG has also commented on the debt trap that the state is in. Its report said, “As on March 31, 2022, market loans amounting to Rs 1,93,598 crore (including UDAY bonds) along with interest were due for repayment. The state will have to repay market loans of Rs 59,940 crore (31%) (Rs 55,250 crore as principal and Rs 4,690 crore as interest) during the next five years, i.e. up to 2026-27. Market loans of Rs 85,281crore (44%) (Rs 79,278 crore as principal and Rs 6,003 crore as interest) will have to be repaid in subsequent five years period up to 2031-32. This means that in the next five years (2022-27), on an average, the state will have to make repayment of Rs 11,988 crore annually of the market loans which will go up to Rs 17,056 crore in the subsequent five years (2027-32). Remaining Rs 48,378 crore (25%) (Rs 45,214 crore as principal and Rs 3,164 crore as interest) will be repayable after 2032.

The report further said, “The state government stated (December 2022) that the state of Punjab had incorporated a Debt Management Unit in the Department of Finance that had been actively looking at the maturity profile of the debt and taking proactive steps to avoid regions of high concentration. The state has been extending the yield curve by issuing long-term securities.

“Revenue expenditure met out of net available borrowings ranged between 12% and 28%. Net capital expenditure ranged between 4 per cent and 8 per cent during the period 2017-21 except for the year 2019-20 when it was 31%. The borrowed funds were being used mainly for meeting current consumption and repayment of earlier borrowings instead of capital creation/development activities. However, during 2021-22, the state government spent Rs 8,010 crore (25% of the borrowed funds) on capital expenditure which showed notable improvement in utilisation of borrowed funds towards creation of concrete assets.”

The CAG has now suggested that the state government may consider forming a committee to assess the reasons for insufficient return on investment from statutory corporations, government companies, cooperative banks and societies and to suggest the remedial measures.

The CAG has suggested that the state may ensure time-bound completion of the incomplete projects, the state government should mobilise its resources to minimise dependence on borrowings.

It may place on record the debt servicing capacity of the institutions before providing guarantees/loans.

Future guarantees/loans may be predicated on furnishing of the audited accounts of the entities concerned to whom guarantees are provided.