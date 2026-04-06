Congress protests outside GMADA office over land acquisition; Bajwa backs farmers on hunger strike

LoP in Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at the farmers' protest outside the GMADA office in Mohali on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

In a show of resistance against the Punjab government and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the Congress Monday staged a protest and give support to the ongoing farmers’ hunger protest outside the GMADA office, opposing the proposed acquisition of nearly 10,000 acres of farmland.

A large number of people gathered at the site, raising slogans against the government and demanding an immediate halt to the land acquisition process. The protest was led by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, with Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa joining in support.

After addressing the gathering, Bajwa met the farmers who have been on a hunger strike and extended full support to their cause. He assured them of all possible assistance, stating, “The Punjab government is forcibly imposing land acquisition on farmers, which will not be tolerated at any cost.”