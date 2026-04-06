Congress protests outside GMADA office over land acquisition; Bajwa backs farmers on hunger strike

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In a show of resistance against the Punjab government and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the Congress Monday staged a protest and give support to the ongoing farmers’ hunger protest outside the GMADA office, opposing the proposed acquisition of nearly 10,000 acres of farmland.
A large number of people gathered at the site, raising slogans against the government and demanding an immediate halt to the land acquisition process. The protest was led by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, with Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa joining in support.
After addressing the gathering, Bajwa met the farmers who have been on a hunger strike and extended full support to their cause. He assured them of all possible assistance, stating, “The Punjab government is forcibly imposing land acquisition on farmers, which will not be tolerated at any cost.”
He alleged that the government’s policies are anti-farmer and anti-labour, aimed at economically weakening these sections. “The Congress has always stood firmly for the rights of farmers and labourers and will continue to do so,” Bajwa said, warning that if the acquisition process is not stopped immediately, the party will intensify its agitation and raise the issue at every platform.
Sidhu also criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government, calling it a failure. He accused GMADA of forcibly acquiring farmers’ land and questioned its policy of charging extra fees for plots located at corners or facing parks. “This policy is unjust and must be scrapped immediately,” he said.
The farmers participating in the protest reiterated their determination to continue the protest, making it clear that they are prepared to go to any extent to protect their land.
Prominent leaders, including Harkesh Chand Sharma and Mayor Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu, too addressed the gathering.
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