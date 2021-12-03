Congress promoting gun culture in Punjab: BJP on Sidhu Moosewala’s induction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Punjab Congress for inducting singer Sidhu Moosewala saying the ruling party is only promoting gun culture and separatist forces in Punjab.

In a statement, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the induction of Sidhu Moosewala has exposed the “nefarious design of Congress”.

The popular Punjabi singer and rapper joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Chugh said while the Congress today inducted Moosewala, who is facing more than a dozen police cases, the BJP has got a respected police officer SS Virk under its fold.

Chugh welcomed former Punjab DGP SS Virk joining the BJP and said that the saffron party had always been ready to honour police officers who have contributed to maintaining law and order in Punjab.

“Maintaining law and order in the border state has always been a top priority of the BJP. Unlike the Congress leaders, who have close relations with the Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and the ISI, the BJP has always kept the nation’s interest uppermost in mind,” said Chugh.