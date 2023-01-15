Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s funeral held with state honours; Rahul Gandhi attends last rites

The funeral of Congress lawmaker Santokh Singh Chaudhary was held Sunday with state honours at his native village Dhaliwal Kandian in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. His son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is an MLA from the Phillaur Assembly segment, lit the pyre as hundreds of his supporters participated in the last rites.

Rahul Gandhi attended the senior leader’s last rites. Leaders from across the party lines, including senior BJP leader and Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Caste, Vijay Sampla, and other local leaders also paid their last respect.

Apart from Gandhi, several other Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP from Faridkot Mohammed Sadiq, Congress MLAs Rana Gurjit Singh (Kapurthala), Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt), and Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia (Shahkot), former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former MLAs Rajinder Beri and Sushil Rinku, attended the funeral.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal visited Chaudhary’s residence to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who represented Jalandhar in the Lok Sabha, died Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Following his death, Gandhi suspended the march which had begun two hours before the sudden demise of the senior Congress leader.

Now, the Yatra will be resumed at about 3 pm Sunday from Jalandhar’s Lyallpur Khalsa College. No songs or music will be played or slogans shouted when the yatra passes from Jalandhar to honour Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was a two-time MP and three-time MLA and also held the posts of a cabinet minister in the state in 1992 and 2002. He started his political career in the late 1970s as a member of the Punjab Youth Congress and won the first election of MLA in 1992.