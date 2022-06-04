Congress slams MP Kirron Kher for using unparliamentary words

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress on Friday strongly criticised the unparliamentary words used by Member of Parliament from UT, Kirron Kher, against AAP councillors during a press conference on June 1.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, president of Congress’ Chandigarh unit, Subhash Chawla, said that MP Kirron Kher should “first teach BJP’s UT president, Arun Sood, on how to talk to party councilors and Opposition members.”

Chawla said that despite having been a Mayor and a councilor himself earlier “Sood had used unparliamentary abusive language many times during municipality meetings”.

“The way the AAP councilors approached the Mayor’s seat during the mayoral election and created ruckus and vandalism is similar to what the BJP councillors have done in the House several times,” he said. The Chandigarh Congress president also strongly resented that the plans to build a Metro train system for the UT was junked.

“Metro is the only practical solution to reduce traffic congestion in the city as it has been proved that a Mass Rapid Transport System is the only way to clear the traffic jams in modern cities,” the Congress President said.

Chawla also criticised local MP Kirron Kher for advocating the construction of a flyover at Tribune Chowk. “Such flyovers not only harm the core character of ‘City Beautiful’, but they also add to its traffic congestion problem,” he said.

The Congress chief said that while densely populated cities in Europe and Southeast Asia are beginning to pull down their flyovers due to their damaging effects, the local MP of Chandigarh was declaring impractical projects to hide her failures.

Opposing the proposal to levy a “congestion tax” on vehicles entering Chandigarh from other states, Chawla said the measure would not only put more financial burden on the people of Chandigarh, but would also increase traffic congestion as tax barriers would have to be established to collect the new tax.