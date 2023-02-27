scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Congress MP Bittu gets threat call for speaking against Amritpal Singh

Bittu had criticised Amritpal for using Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield during Ajnala clash and also accused him of trying to disturb Punjab’s peace.

The caller claimed himself to be an aide of Amritpal Singh (Representational/File)
Grandson of slain ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh and Congress’s Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, allegedly received a threat call from an international number. Bittu’s PA Harjinder Singh Dhindsa who answered the call said that the caller warned the MP for speaking against self-styled leader and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh.

Dhindsa said that the caller threatened that if the Bittu won’t stop speaking against Amritpal, he would face the same fate as his grandfather Beant Singh who was assassinated in a blast.

Bittu had criticised Amritpal for using Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield during Ajnala clash and also accused him of trying to disturb Punjab’s peace.

Dhindsa said that he attended the WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller claimed himself to be an aide of Amritpal Singh.

The caller threatened that they will eliminate Bittu like his grandfather. S-I Vijay Kumar, SHO division number 8 police station said that the cyber cell of Ludhiana police is trying to trace the caller.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 02:19 IST
