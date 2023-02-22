Congress MLAs raise Junaid-Nasir killings, say Haryana govt patronising ‘gau rakshak’ Monu Manesar

Haryana’s Congress MLAs launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JJP government on Wednesday while seeking justice and compensation for the families of Junaid and Nasir, whose bodies were recovered from a charred Mahindra Bolero in Bhiwani last week.

The Opposition MLAs—Mohd Ilyas of Punhana, Maman Khan of Firozpur Jhirka and Aftab Ahmed of Nuh—raised questions on the alleged involvement of police and the government-nominated ‘gau rakshaks’ including Monu Manesar, one of the absconding accused in the killing of Junaid and Nasir.

Flashing pictures during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, Maman Khan cited another incident allegedly involving Monu.

“A youth was abducted by Monu Manesar’s team a few months ago. Police also reached there but did not intervene. Later, that youth was shown dead in a road accident. Monu is seen getting pictures clicked with several senior politicians. Does he want to scare us by boasting of his links with political stalwarts?” Khan said, urging the government to thoroughly investigate the case.

“It is the state government and police that have provided sophisticated weapons to such ‘gau rakshaks’. Have they been recruited to kill Muslims? Why doesn’t the government put any curbs on them? They misbehave with our daughters and pass remarks on them. When people intervene and attempt to stop them, police would rather register false cases against us than take any action against these goons,” the Firozpur Jhirka MLA said.

Promising a reinvestigation into the incident cited by the MLA, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the House the government would constitute a committee headed by the Rewari inspector-general of police for the purpose. He also asked Khan to submit all the evidence that he had in support of his assertions to the committee.

Mohd Ilyas too accused the government of not taking stern action against Monu and his team. He also raised questions about police in connection with the killings of Junaid and Nasir. “Have the Haryana police been formed only to facilitate kidnappings? It is utterly shameful that the personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency accompanied these accused and got these two boys kidnapped. Four or five months ago, there was an incident in Rawa village of Mewat. CIA personnel were with the accused, but no action was taken against anybody,” he said.

Speaking about Junaid’s and Nasir’s killings, the MLA said, “These people (the accused) took these boys (Junaid and Nasir) to the police station, but the police did not perform their duty. Had the Haryana police performed its duty and sent the two injured boys to hospital, probably their lives could have been saved”.

Ilyas alleged that police had colluded with the accused. “These accused did not stop there but ensured that no evidence was left. That is why they went ahead and burnt their (Junaid’s and Nasir’s) bodies,” the MLA said, asking the government to conduct a thorough and high-level investigation, take stern action and provide compensation to the families of the deceased.