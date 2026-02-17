Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia warns of protest against ‘unresponsive’ Himachal bureaucrats

Before Kalia, Mukesh Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh publicly expressed dissatisfaction, accusing sections of the Himachal Pradesh bureaucracy of not paying due heed to legislators' concerns.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaFeb 17, 2026 02:42 PM IST
'Stop their phone allowances': Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia warns of protest against 'unresponsive' Himachal bureaucratsRakesh Kalia, on Tuesday lashed out at officials, blaming them for failing to respond to calls from public representatives. (Source: myneta)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a fresh debate over alleged non-cooperation by a section of the bureaucracy in Himachal Pradesh, Congress MLA from Gagret, Rakesh Kalia, on Tuesday lashed out at officials, blaming them for failing to respond to calls from public representatives. Kalia also warned that if the bureaucrats’ attitude was not addressed in time, he would be compelled to stage a protest.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kalia said elected representatives were finding it increasingly difficult to get administrative officers to act on public grievances. He urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to personally intervene and initiate strict action against officers who, he alleged, were ignoring legislators and other elected representatives.

“It is strange that government bureaucrats don’t listen to public representatives…The telephone allowances given to them should be stopped. The Chief Minister should intervene,” Kalia said in the House, stressing that such non-responsiveness was hampering development works and grievance redressal in constituencies.

Meanwhile, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the House has taken cognisance of the matter.

Kalia’s remarks have once again brought to the fore the simmering tension between elected representatives and the state’s administrative machinery.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh publicly expressed dissatisfaction, accusing sections of the bureaucracy of not paying due heed to legislators’ concerns.

The issue recently escalated further when Ayush and Youth Affairs Minister Yadvinder Goma moved a privilege notice against Apoorv Devgan, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi. Goma alleged in his notice that the officer failed to receive the minister upon his arrival in Mandi to attend the Republic Day function, an act the minister termed a breach of protocol and privilege.

Story continues below this ad

The Cabinet minister reached Mandi on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, but didn’t find Devgan.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement