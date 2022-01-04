Congress MLA Balwinder Laddi back in Congress days after joining BJP

Punjab’s ruling party, the Congress, has gone into damage control mode and has started wooing back its legislators who hopped over to other parties recently.

Around Sunday midnight, Sri Hargobindpur MLA, Balwinder Singh Laddi, who had joined BJP a few days ago, joined the Congress back in presence of Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC in-charge, Harish Chaudhary.

Sources said that the Congress had been in talks with Laddi behind the scenes ever since he left the party fold and had promised him the party ticket from his constituency. Earlier the party was determined in its stand of not giving Laddi a ticket. But after he joined the BJP, the Congress decided to offer him the candidature from Sri Hargobindpur.

A Congress leader said that it was an achievement of the party to get him back from the BJP.

Laddi, on his part, said that he had returned to the Congress as his workers were disappointed with move to join the BJP. “I have come back to Congress as my workers compelled me not to go with the BJP. I have accepted their wish and joined back my old party.”

He added that the CM had assured him that all works related to his constituency would be completed at a rapid pace. “The CM is doing a lot of work in the state. I am sure my constituency will also benefit.

Laddi had joined the BJP along with Qadian MLA, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, on December 28. Sources said that the Congress will initiate talks with other such leaders to get them back in the party fold.