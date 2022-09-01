scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Congress members pay homage to former CM Beant Singh

Rich tributes were paid to the late chief minister amid "Sarv Dharam Prarthna", and his contribution to preserving the unity and integrity of the country was fondly remembered.

Beant Singh, former chief minister of Punjab. (File)

Congress activists led by city unit president H S Lucky Wednesday joined many people in paying homage to Beant Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, on his death anniversary at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42.

Among those who attended the prayer meeting were Haji Anwar ul Haq, Vikram Chopra, Gurpreet Singh Gabby, Jasbir Singh Bunty, Ravi Thakur, Praveen Narang, Jeet Singh, Surjit Dhillon, Dharamvir, G S Kamboj, Zahid Parvez Khan, Rajdeep Sidhu,  Raju Palsaura, Sanjeev Gaba Sanjay Bhajani, Mohammad Suleman, Mukesh Rai and Tarun Saneja.

