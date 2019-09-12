Congress members meet Badnore, seek inquiry into Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s functions

Members of Chandigarh Congress committee on Wednesday met UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore for several issues including seeking an inquiry into the functioning of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after the CBI raid and reducing the challan amount of traffic violations on the pattern of Gujarat.

Advertising

Following the development, on Wednesday evening, the UT Administration issued a notification appointing Congress councillor Devinder Babla as member of the Administrator’s Advisory council.

Earlier, the Congress leaders had also submitted a memorandum to the Administrator regarding the functioning of the civic body. The Congress deligate included Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra, councilor Devinder Babla and others were present.

“The recent raid of CBI in the office of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and taking away of certain files has raised many eyebrows. The people of Chandigarh feel concerned over the possible case of corruption in this matter. Fingers are being raised on various other things going on in the MC, like the contract to a company for cleanliness of the southern part of the city at an exorbitant rate,” it was stated in the memorandum.

Advertising

“Apart from this there are various other things which point out towards the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh becoming a den of corruption. An inquiry needs to be carried out to ascertain the functioning of the MC. The CBI should register an FIR and take prompt action against the guilty”, it further added.

The members also told the Administrator that “People living in housing board flats are being targeted these days”.

“The promises of regulation of their flats have fallen flat. Demolitions are carried out everyday. The residents of Housing board flats are living in a state of fear and uncertainty which needs to be dispelled. Chandigarh Housing Board should come out with a one-time settlement policy to give relief to the residents,” it was stated in the memorandum.

Members also stated that the recent hefty increase in challan amounts has left the people high and dry. “The Chandigarh police should educate people first and then take further steps. We demand to decrease the penalty amount as Gujarat has done,” they said.

The members also discussed about parking fee, the agenda of which will be brought in the house meeting on September 16.

“Parking fee should not be increased from Rs 5 for two wheelers and Rs 10 for four wheelers to avoid inconvenience to residents. Cash with individuals already remains less due to slow down of economy and increased unemployment. Further the contract of smart parking should be given zone wise, that too to local contractors instead of big companies”, it added.

The Congress leaders also expressed disappointment on scant representation to the party in the Administrator’s advisory council.

The memorandum submitted to the Administrator said, “The recent constitution of Administrator’s advisory council has given scant representation to the Congress party. None of its senior leaders except former MP and local president have been included in the list whereas eight members of the BJP have found place in the same. Here it is pertinent to mention that the Congress party secured 1.85 lakh votes approximately in the recent parliamentary elections just a few thousand votes behind the BJP. Adequate representation needs to be given to the Congress.”