Congress member files complaint with DCP against WhatsApp group members

A complaint was filed by a Congress member, against those running a Whatsapp group, ‘Sanatan Hindu Dharam’, with Panchkula Police. Complainant Ravi Kant Swami was accompanied by other Congress members to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamaldeep Goyal.

In his complaint to the DCP, he accused people of the group of using invective and malicious language against him and Congress party.

“Vulgar and lascivious language was used after I was added to a WhatsApp group,’Sanatan Hindu Dharam’, which had 52 members, on February 10 by a BJP member,” he alleged.

While talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Swami said, “ The members of the group were using vulgar and offensive language against esteemed Congress leaders like, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Pawan Bansal, Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.”

“I have filed a complaint today before Deputy Commissioner of Police against the members of the aforesaid WhatsApp group.” he added.

Swami accused the members of spreading hatred and sending sordid messages. He also demanded that strict action be taken against accused persons in accordance with provisions of IT Act (2000) and relevant sections of the IPC.