Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.

Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman here on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.

The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti. Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.

Police teams teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.
Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:17 IST
