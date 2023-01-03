Congress leader who wore t-shirt with Jagdish Tytler picture at Golden Temple gets bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Karamjit Singh Gill, the general secretary of the SC/ST cell of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, who was booked for allegedly taking a dip in the holy waters at the Golden Temple before wearing a T-shirt with the picture of former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler.

The complaint by Sulkhan Singh, manager, Sach Khand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Shri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, alleged that Gill after taking a dip in the holy water wore a t-shirt having a picture of Jagdish Tytler. After clicking a photograph and without paying obeisance, he went out in his Skoda car along with his security officials, and under a conspiracy, tried to disturb the atmosphere and hurt the Sikh sentiments, the complaint alleged.

Gill was booked on August 17, 2022, under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), at police station E-division, Amritsar city.

Counsel for Gill, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu, contended that the case was politically motivated. He argued that that offence under Section 153-A of the IPC was not made out at all as none of the ingredients laid therein are prima facie evident even from the bare language of the FIR.

Senior advocate PS Hundal, appearing on behalf of the complainant (Sulkhan Singh), clicked his photograph and left in his Skoda car with the security officials, and that such act of the petitioner was under a well-planned conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Verma, deputy advocate general, Punjab, submitted that the petitioner had committed a serious offence under Section 153-A of IPC and had been nominated as accused in the present FIR based on CCTV footage and not based on mere suspicion.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil, after hearing the matter, said on December 13 that the petitioner was merely wearing a t-shirt with a picture of one of his favourite persons with the words “Happy birthday to our beloved godfather”. It does not reflect any incriminating material or provocative act on the part of the petitioner to bring the case within the ambit of Section 153-A of the IPC, the bench held.

Advertisement

“In the instant case no iota of evidence has come forth even in the challan against the present petitioner with regard to uttering of any word or by any other means which may cause hurt to the feelings of a particular community”, said Justice Moudgil.

The high court held that having found no prima facie material against the petitioner to constitute an offence punishable under Section 153-A IPC, it was of the view that the benefit of bail could be extended to him.