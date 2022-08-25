Congress holds silent protest, poses eleven questions to Modi

The Chandigarh Congress and Chandigarh Youth Congress Wednesday launched a silent campaign under the leadership of Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, posing 11 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress sought answers to these questions with regard to fulfilment of his electoral promises made to the people of the country during the last eight years. The PM visited the city Wednesday to inaugurate a cancer hospital in New

Chandigarh.

“Demanding that the law should be amended so that non-fulfilment of electoral promises invites penal consequences, Chandigarh Congress today posed 11 questions to Prime Minister Modi, who has gone back on every promise he made to the people of India to win two parliamentary elections,” the Congress alleged.

The Congress asked as to when two crore jobs will be provided each year for youth of India. They also asked “when will you reduce excise duty on petrol so that it is available at the rate of Rs 50 per litre to the people and when will you provide pucca houses to each and every family in India, which you solemnly promised to do by August 2022?”

The other questions were: “When will you complete construction of 100 new smart cities, which you promised to do by 2019 and when will they make minimum support price of farm produce as a statutory right as you promised to the farmer

bodies?”

The Congress also asked as to when Ganga will be cleaned alleging for which you had allocated thousands of crores, which have all gone down the drain.

They also alleged that “dubious electoral bonds are a fountainhead of big-time corruption and when will they make the dubious bonds transparent and disclose the information of both donors and recipients apart from seeking record of money collected in the PM Cares Fund.