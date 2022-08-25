scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Congress holds silent protest, poses eleven questions to Modi

The Congress sought answers to these questions with regard to fulfilment of his electoral promises made to the people of the country during the last eight years. The PM visited the city Wednesday to inaugurate a cancer hospital in New

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, in Mohali, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Chandigarh Congress and Chandigarh Youth Congress Wednesday launched a silent campaign under the leadership of Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, posing 11 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress sought answers to these questions with regard to fulfilment of his electoral promises made to the people of the country during the last eight years. The PM visited the city Wednesday to inaugurate a cancer hospital in New
Chandigarh.

Also Read |PM’s visit: Villagers asked to remain indoors, shut shops

“Demanding that the law should be amended so that non-fulfilment of electoral promises invites penal consequences, Chandigarh Congress today posed 11 questions to Prime Minister Modi, who has gone back on every promise he made to the people of India to win two parliamentary elections,” the Congress alleged.

The Congress asked as to when two crore jobs will be provided each year for youth of India. They also asked “when will you reduce excise duty on petrol so that it is available at the rate of Rs 50 per litre to the people and when will you provide pucca houses to each and every family in India, which you solemnly promised to do by August 2022?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

The other questions were: “When will you complete construction of 100 new smart cities, which you promised to do by 2019 and when will they make minimum support price of farm produce as a statutory right as you promised to the farmer
bodies?”

The Congress also asked as to when Ganga will be cleaned alleging for which you had allocated thousands of crores, which have all gone down the drain.

More from Chandigarh

They also alleged that “dubious electoral bonds are a fountainhead of big-time corruption and when will they make the dubious bonds transparent and disclose the information of both donors and recipients apart from seeking record of money collected in the PM Cares Fund.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:15:13 am
Next Story

PM’s visit: Villagers asked to remain indoors, shut shops

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement