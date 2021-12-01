Congress high command summons Punjab CM Channi, PPCC chief Sidhu, Jakhar to Delhi

Jakhar took a dig at the party and the government on Tuesday by saying "Your monkey, your circus "I follow this dictum - neither suggest anything nor interfere in other’s 'show' !” (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

As the Punjab Congress leaders appear to be at war amongst themselves, the party’s high command has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to Delhi on Wednesday.

While Sidhu has already left for Delhi, Channi will be leaving after the cabinet meeting. Jakhar also will be leaving for Delhi in a short while.

Jakhar was earlier asked to reach Delhi at 10 am but he was in Chandigarh. Both Channi and Sidhu have been asked to report in the evening. Sources said all three would meet the top leaders separately. Later, there may be a combined meeting, if needed.

The meeting is necessitated as Jakhar has launched frequent attacks on the party government on Twitter, Sidhu criticising the government publicly and Channi foraying into Sidhu’s domain by calling a meeting of block presidents without the PPCC chief.

Jakhar took a dig at the party and the government on Tuesday by saying “Your monkey, your circus “I follow this dictum – neither suggest anything nor interfere in other’s ‘show’ !”

Jakhar was reacting after Sidhu had trashed the list of district Congress committee (DCC) chiefs he had finalised when he was the PPCC chief.

Sidhu has been criticising his party’s government and recently created a furore by threatening to sit on hunger strike if the government would not make the Special Task Force (STF) report on drugs public. The STF report was submitted by former STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in a sealed envelope to the high court. The report was not made public.

Sidhu has also forced the government to replace APS Deol as advocate-general by resigning from the PPCC chief’s post. He withdrew his resignation only after APS Deol was made to resign.