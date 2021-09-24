scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Congress high command calls Charanjit Singh Channi to Delhi for ‘cabinet list’

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
September 24, 2021 3:19:45 am
Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab congress, amritsar news, chandigarh news, latest punjab news, punjabi politics, Indian Express newsSoon after Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab chief minister, the tables have turned for his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh’s loyalists. (File)

The Congress high command Thursday called newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to Delhi — amid confusion over the final list of names for his council of ministers.

Channi, who arrived in the national capital in the evening, discussed the list with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat. Channi also met party leaders KC Venugopal and Harish Chaudhary. He was scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi but it could not be confirmed if the meeting took place.

State Congress president Navjot Sidhu was not called to Delhi.

Working president of the Punjab Congress, Sangat Singh Gilzian, and party leader Manpreet Singh Badal were also in Delhi, sources said.

Sources privy to the development said that Channi and his team and Sidhu have shortlisted 23 MLAs out of which 15 would be inducted. The list is to be vetted by Rahul Gandhi.

