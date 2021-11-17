Congress govt’s ‘white paper’ on PPAs an eyewash: AAP

THE AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Congress government of covering up the power sector ‘scam’ taking place in the state and accused it of bringing out a ‘white paper’ on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), which was a complete eyewash.

AAP MLA Aman Arora on Tuesday raised many questions on the manner in which the Congress government has mishandled the power sector and said that these questions were neither answered by the previous Captain Amarinder government nor by CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Arora said that the Channi-led state government is also trying to mislead the people of the state and is “cheating Punjab on power purchase agreements just like the Akali-BJP government”.

Arora said that three private thermal power plants are defrauding Punjab of thousands of crores every year. “Captain Amarinder Singh had also brought white paper, but then swept it under the carpet. The Akali-BJP and Congress are birds of the same feather and the power mafia is fearlessly running its business in Punjab,” he said.

He added that Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had brought out the white paper on PPAs but this “booklet is nothing more than a pack of lies”.

He said, “These power purchase agreements were approved on March 24, 2006, during the Amarinder government. Approval was received from Banawali and Rajpura units to set up 1,000 units each, that is, a total of 2,000 units. But around 14 days before the election, the 2,000 MW unit of PSPCL was increased to 2,400 MW.”

He alleged that instead of starting the Pachwara coal reserves, the Punjab government is buying low quality coal from private coal reserves at expensive rates. “Due to this an additional burden of Rs 700 crore is falling on the people of Punjab. But not even a letter was written in five and a half years to start the Pachwara coal reserves. The same company has filed a case of recovery of Rs 1,652 crore on the Punjab government but the Congress government is sitting silently on this issue too,” he said.