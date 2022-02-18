Congress expels Kewal Dhillon, Manish Tewari calls it ‘shocking’

Dhillon, who is considered close to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was denied ticket from Barnala and the party had nominated Manish Bansal.

The AICC on Thursday expelled former Congress MLA from Barnala, Kewal Singh Dhillon, from primary membership of the party. The expulsion order, which was signed by AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary, read that disciplinary action committee had expelled Dhillon from Congress due to anti-party activities.

Dhillon, who is considered close to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was denied ticket from Barnala and the party had nominated Manish Bansal, son of former Union minister Pawan Bansal in his place.

Interestingly, while the party has not taken action against any rebel, as a Cabinet minister’s son is contesting against Congress nominee, and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channels brother is contesting against party candidate, Dhillon was expelled.

Meanwhile, Dhillon’s expulsion has not gone down well with party MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, who tweeted: “Shocked to read @KewalDhillonINC summarily expelled from @INCIndia without even as much as a notice. When no one was prepared to invest a penny in Punjab during days of terror he brought @PepsiCo to Punjab in 1980’s. He was a Congressman when it was an invitation to Assasination.”