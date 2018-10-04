Congress does not need an ally in Punjab: Capt, Jakhar tells party high command

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Wednesday met senior AICC leaders in Delhi and conveyed to their “opinion against an alliance.” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Wednesday met senior AICC leaders in Delhi and conveyed to their “opinion against an alliance.”

The Punjab Congress has conveyed to the party high command that it was against forging an alliance in the state with any other party for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Wednesday met senior AICC leaders in Delhi and conveyed to their “opinion against an alliance.”

A statement by the Congress after the meeting said, “On the issue of alliance in Punjab, Amarinder Singh said both he and the Punjab Congress president told the AICC leaders that the they would go on their own and win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As far as a national alliance is concerned, it was up to the party high command to decide.”

Amarinder Singh will be in New Delhi for a few days to meet the Union Food Minister to take up the issue of delayed Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 40,000 crore. The Union government has not released it yet although paddy procurement season has already commenced on October 1.



CM says no to opium cultivation

Also, coming out openly against the demand for legalising cultivation of opium in the stare, CM Amarinder Singh said he was “not in favour of this.” The CM was responding to a question by media in Delhi after meeting AICC leaders.

A statement by Congress party said, “The Chief Minister said he was not in favour of legalising opium cultivation and would not allow drugs to ruin the state. No matter what AAP MPs or others say, we do not want any drugs to be grown in Punjab.”

