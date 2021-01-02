Congress creating Punjab of 80s, opening doors for terrorism: BJP general secretary

The BJP Saturday accused the ruling Congress in Punjab of creating a situation akin to the 80s in while opening the door for cross-border terrorism and paralysing the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing media, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Capt Amarinder Singh government was playing the same games which the Congress did in early 80s when different power centres in the party led by Darbara Singh, Zail Singh and Buta Singh had led to decade-long bloodshed in Punjab. “Today, the power centres of Amarinder, Manpreet Badal, Navjot Sidhu and the new aspirant Ravneet Bittu are tearing into the law and order situation in the state while opening the doors for terrorism and upheavel in Punjab,” Chugh said.

Chugh said the disruptive elements who paralysed the public services such as the rail and road transport and threw communication systems out of gear were clearly supported by the Punjab government as none of the disruptionists were taken to task nor was any police case registered against any of them.

“In the name of farmers, the Amarinder Singh government has been aiding and abetting violence in Punjab, which is a serious signal about the cheap political games of the Congress,” he added.

Chugh said various mafias, be it in liquor or land, have been functioning with the patronage of the CM. “Even the central funds meant for the education of SC children are being embezzled by Cabinet ministers with the support of the CM,” he said, urging the Governor to take note of the serious situation emerging in Punjab.

Speaking at a protest rally here against the Punjab government in Ludhiana, state party chief Ashwani Sharma said BJP leaders and workers were being attacked at the behest of the Congress.

“All those who attacked the house of Tikshan have been identified,” he said, referring to the incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of party leader and former minister Tikshan Sud’s house in Hoshiarpur on Friday.

Despite a case being registered in the matter, those who were behind the incident have not yet been arrested, Sharma said.

He also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his “provocative and inflammatory” statement on the ongoing farmers’ protest. He said the party would launch an indefinite ‘dharna’ from Monday until the state government orders registration of a case against Bittu.

Earlier, a group of people from a Sikh organisation protested against the BJP for not accepting the demands of the agitating farmers. Some Congress workers also held a protest at Samrala Chowk, about 500 yards from the venue of the BJP rally.

However, all protesters, both from the Sikh organisation and the Congress, were taken into preventive custody by the police, who had made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the BJP rally.

Former union minister Vijay Sampla, BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sud also addressed the rally.