Ghost of dossiers on Congress colleagues by Amarinder comes back to haunt party

The ghost of dossiers on 40 Congress leaders, some former MLAs, allegedly prepared by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has come back to haunt the Congress camp in the state with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raising it in Vidhan Sabha session on Monday while arguing with leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Mann brought the matter alive stating Amarinder had got the dossiers prepared against 40 Vidhan Sabha colleagues then, when he was defending Vigilance action on Congress leaders while speaking on the floor of the house.

Amarinder had submitted the dossiers to Mallikarjun Kharge panel, constituted by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi in June 2021 after revolt against Amarinder in the Congress then.

The dossiers were never made public. It was a buzz in the Congress internally before Pargat Singh, who was also the Congress MLA then, had made a public statement that Amarinder was making dossiers on senior Congress leaders and had even dared Amarinder to make those public.

He had stated, “Ever since Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared before the panel in Delhi, there have been news reports that dossiers on some MLAs and ministers have been submitted. I want to ask Amarinder Singh if these dossiers have been given then who are these corrupt people,” Pargat had said.

Amarinder had retorted and said that “he had never done such a thing ever in his political career.” Launching a counter attack, CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral had tweeted: “Punjab CM @capt_amarinder trashes allegations of MLA Pargat Singh on keeping dossiers of party colleagues….Says, ‘never done such things in my entire political career. My mantra for governance is trust and transparency.’

The buzz on dossiers has returned in the Congress camp again considering that the current Vigilance bureau chief Varinder Kumar was the chief of Intelligence from January 2020 to October 2021. The revolt had started brewing against Amarinder in 2019 but due to Covid pandemic, it got quelled. Later, it brewed again in 2020 and ended up in a coup against him in September 2021.

On Monday, Mann stated in the Vidhan Sabha that he has “vadde vadde chitthe (massive documents) on Congress leaders, when he was arguing with Partap Bajwa.

Earlier, Congress camp was abuzz that the dossiers has allegations of several leaders launching their own firms to land up with projects, there were other files about several former MLAs, who were alleged to be involved in sand mining, a few were given licenses by the excise department.

Several Congress leaders have been arrested and others are facing investigations. The Vigilance Bureau has already arrested a few former ministers of Congress and investigating others. Those who have been arrested include Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Joginderpal Bhola and has been investigating former MLAs including Madan Lal Jalalpur, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Barindermeet Pahda.