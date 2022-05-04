Congress calls on Punjab Governor, seeks termination of knowledge sharing pact with Delhi, raises law & order concerns

A Punjab Congress delegation Tuesday met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and expressed concern over law and order situation in state and seeking the termination of the knowledge-sharing agreement that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has signed with Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation in Delhi.

The delegation, led by PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, submitted two memorandums to the Governor.

Briefing reporters later, Warring and Bajwa said that the Governor told them that while he does not interfere in the functioning of the government, he will take necessary measures in case of any violation of the Constitution.

The memorandum on the knowledge-sharing agreement, signed on April 26 between Delhi and Punjab, said the pact is “per se illegal and void ab initio”.

“Both the signatories, that is CMs of both states, have no inherent power as per provisions of the Constitution of India to enter into such an agreement without due deliberation by the council of ministers of their respective states and without prior approval of the Governor of Punjab as well as of the Lieutenant Governor of NCT Delhi,” it said.

It said that since the “agreement has been executed and signed by the two the CMs at their own level, which can’t be termed as lawful in any way”.

Referring to various Articles of the Constitution challenging the KSA’s legality, the memorandum added: “As per provisions, all executive action of the government of the state shall be expressed to be taken in the name of the Governor”. However, the inter-state agreement has not been made in the name of the Governor, it said, adding that the agreement is unconstitutional.

It said that Centre had amended The Government of National Territory of Delhi Act 1991 stipulating that the expression “government” shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. “CM of NCT Delhi is not legally empowered to sign any agreement or instrument on the behalf of the Government of NCT Delhi,” it added.

“So, we on behalf of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Punjab and Congress Legislative Party, Punjab Vidhan Sabha seek your excellence’s kind indulgence in the matter for terminating/ quashing of the above illegal knowledge sharing agreement,” said the memorandum.

The memorandum on law and order mentioned about two groups clashing in Patiala last week over an anti-Khalistan march said despite advance intelligence inputs, the government failed to take timely action.

It was a complete failure of the administration and total anarchy was let loose on the streets of Patiala, the memorandum said. “There was naked dance of anarchy and lawlessness on April 29 in Patiala when two groups of people came face to face with naked swords and other weapons. A religious place was brought under siege…There was a sense of fear among people”.

“The replacement of some police officers was too little and too late and moreover just an eyewash to provide face saving to the government,” said the memorandum. It said: “Murders, loot and robbery have become norm of the day. Criminals are going scot-free and they do not have any fear of law. The incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seems to have no clue about what is happening in the state. Moreover they are busy somewhere else and with things that are not remotely concerned with the state.”

The main opposition party also alleged that police is being misused to settle personal scores with political opponents.

“The registration of an FIR against renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas and prominent Congress leader Alka Lamba is an example as to how police are misused to settle personal scores,” it said.

“…Take whatever action you deem is right to safeguard the interests of the state and ensure safety and security of the citizens of the state. Also, it is important to restore the confidence of people in the rule of law, which this government has failed to do so far,” read the memorandum.