Panchkula: Congress bought 1,500 votes to win last MC elections, says BJP candidate Kulbhushan Goyal

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta with mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal while campaigning in Sector 7, Panchkula on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Kulbhushan Goyal, the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Panchkula municipal elections, on Monday alleged that the Congress in the last elections had bought almost 1,500 votes. He lauded the BJP for bringing an end to “horse-trading” in the MC elections by beginning direct voting for mayors.

Addressing public meetings, Goyal said, “Everybody knows that buying and selling of at least 1,500 votes had occurred during the last term of the Congress. Panchkula was pushed back 15 years in the last municipal elections.”

The BJP candidate campaigned in various places, including Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Khadak Mangoli, Madrasi Colony and Ashiana Complex, on Monday.

Goyal said that municipal elections were to be held in the last two years, “but Congress representatives kept delaying the election by filing different applications in the High Court, as they knew that they would face defeat and thus they conspired to delay the direct election of the mayor, but the High Court rejected all applications”.

Goyal said that for the first time, the election of the mayor and ward councillors is going to be held directly. “The Chief Minister of Haryana amended the law for direct election of the mayor to stop horse-trading,” he said.

Relying on the work done by the BJP’s local MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Goyal said, “We have given an account of every paisa we used in our resolution letter, under which development works worth about Rs 3,965 crore have been accomplished. Punjab’s water was brought to Panchkula, which ended the problem of drinking water. Before the BJP government, people did not get electricity, but now there is 24-hour electricity supply.”

Levelling allegations against Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Ahluwalia, he said, “She was the mayor from Congress for five years, but did not put a single road patch. The contractors would leave the work midway. No contractor dared to work in the municipal corporation. Congress representatives used to threaten and implicate contractors.”

Goyal said that during the tenure of the BJP government, roads of Panchkula were renovated at a cost of Rs 300 crore. “Even the civil hospital had only 100 beds earlier which was upgraded to 300 beds by the BJP government.

Dialysis, MRI, CT scan, heart’s cath lab facilities were also provided at the hospital. Now the largest civil hospital of Haryana is in Panchkula. We will try that no one has to go to a private hospital and rather gets all the facilities in the government hospital itself,” he said.

Goyal said, “I am running two schools myself, which is Bhavan Vidyalaya and Amravati Vidyalaya, and I claim to improve the government schools in a way that they will be better than both of these”.

