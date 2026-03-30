Congress block president murdered in Ludhiana

Congress’s Machhiwara block president Parminder Tiwari was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants at Hadiyan on Kohara Road of Ludhiana late on Sunday.

Tiwari, in his fifties, was sitting at his rented quarters when the assailants arrived and opened an attack on his head with an axe, said Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Congress’s former Payal MLA and president of Khanna district committee.

“He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but he died. Tiwari was our loyal party worker and block president from Machhiwara. We demand that assailants should be arrested at the earliest,” said Lakha.

Tiwari, a native of Takhran village near Machhiwara, had rented out some quarters on Hadiyan Road where he also had his office, said Lakha. “He was sitting there in the evening when the attackers came and axed him to death,” said the former MLA.