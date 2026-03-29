Congress block president murdered in Ludhiana

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Congress’s Machhiwara block president Parminder Tiwari was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants at Hadiyan on Kohara Road of Ludhiana late on Sunday.
Tiwari, in his fifties, was sitting at his rented quarters when the assailants arrived and opened an attack on his head with an axe, said Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Congress’s former Payal MLA and president of Khanna district committee.
“He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but he died. Tiwari was our loyal party worker and block president from Machhiwara. We demand that assailants should be arrested at the earliest,” said Lakha.
Tiwari, a native of Takhran village near Machhiwara, had rented out some quarters on Hadiyan Road where he also had his office, said Lakha. “He was sitting there in the evening when the attackers came and axed him to death,” said the former MLA.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that the incident happened within Koomkalan police station’s jurisdiction. “We are on it. Assailants will be arrested soon. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal rivalry. A probe has been initiated,” said CP Sharma.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for deteriorating law and order in the state. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of our block president from Machhiwara Sahib, Parminder Tiwari ji.. He was hardworking and an integral part of the INC Punjab family, and his loss is deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” wrote Warring on X.
He wrote: “Punjab’s law and order continues to deteriorate, yet the AAP government remains asleep at helm.”
Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu said that he along with Warring reached the Emergency of Fortis Hospital but Tiwari was “declared dead on arrival”.
“Our local leadership first contacted Khanna police but they said that the crime did not happen within their jurisdiction. We then contacted Ludhiana city police and Warring spoke to the police commissioner. Only then the Ludhiana police swung into action,” said Sandhu, adding that the deceased was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Sandhu said that this was the fourth such incident where the party has lost its block president in a crime under the AAP government. “Similar incidents have earlier happened in Moga, Sahnewal and Tarn Taran. This says a lot on what the current law and order situation is under the AAP government,” he said.
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