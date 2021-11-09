Congress blames its former Ellenabad candidate for bypoll loss, seeks explanation

Haryana Congress has issued a showcause notice to its leader Bharat Beniwal accusing him of playing a “negative role” during the party’s campaign in the run up to the Ellenabad bypoll that was held on October 30. In the final result that was declared on November 2, INLD’s Abhay Chautala won with 65,992 votes, while BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda got 59,253 votes and Congress’ nominee Pawan Beniwal finished a distant third by getting 20,904 votes.

Bharat Beniwal had contested Ellenabad constituency as a Congress nominee in 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls. However, both the times he remained unsuccessful.

In the latest electoral contest from the seat, Pawan Beniwal who had earlier contested the constituency as a BJP nominee, had switched over to Congress and was declared party’s nominee. The move had apparently not gone down well with Bharat Beniwal and his supporters.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja issued a notice to Bharat Beniwal. In the notice addressed to Bharat Beniwal, it was mentioned that “Your role in the campaigning for Congress party’s declared candidate in Ellenabad bypoll, had been negative. In a video, you are also seen saying that Congress candidate will finish on number three. Your activities have not only highlighted your anti-party mentality, but your this action also comes under the category of violation of party’s constitution. Your explanation is being sought through this notice that why shouldn’t a disciplinary action be taken against you. You will be required to send your explanation to party’s office, failing which action shall be taken against you by HPCC”.