Congress, BJP trying to disturb communal harmony before polls: AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday strongly condemned the brickbats that were exchanged between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state a day earlier and claimed that both the parties were trying to destabilise the atmosphere of communal harmony at the behest of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Sunday, AAP senior leader and MLA, Aman Arora, said that both the Congress and the Akali Dal have been rejected by the people of the state and have been barred from entering villages and cities. “Seeing the opposition by the people, both these parties want to create fear and terror among the people right before the elections so that President’s rule is imposed in Punjab at the behest of Narendra Modi,” he said.

Arora added both the parties were working at the behest of the Modi government.

Condemning the atrocities on farmers in Moga, Aman Arora said the attack on peacefully protesting farmers by the goons of Akali Dal’s constituent, Student Organisation of India (SOI), was a well-planned conspiracy by Sukhbir Badal, which makes it clear that the Shiromani Akali Dal wants to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab and get President’s rule imposed in the state through Narendra Modi. He said the clash between the BJP and the Congress workers in Ludhiana was also a part of this episode.

The AAP leader further said that in reality both Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Badal were working as the ‘B team’ of Narendra Modi, and were eager to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab.

Arora said the Akali Dal has parted ways with the BJP only to gain the sympathy of the people of Punjab, especially the farmers. He said there is no doubt that the Akali Dal Badal and the BJP will once again unite after the Assembly elections in Punjab. Arora said the SAD-BJP should not try to fool the people of Punjab.