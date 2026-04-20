Congress bets on first-time candidate Sudha Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj has served as the state president and vice-president of the Congress’s women’s wing.

The Congress has chosen 65-year-old Sudha Bhardwaj as its candidate for the Panchkula mayoral polls over former mayor Upinder Ahluwalia, who lost to BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal last time.

A resident of Panchkula’s Sector 6, Bhardwaj will contest her first mayoral election, scheduled on May 10. She holds BA, BEd and MEd degrees from Kurukshetra University.

She is the mother of twin sons, Samarth and Sidharth. Sidharth is a Canadian citizen, while Samarth stays with her.

A party source said Bhardwaj belonged to the camp of Congress leader Kumari Selja.

Former mayor and Panchkula Congress leader Ravinder Rawal, who owes allegiance to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was also trying to get the party ticket, it is learnt.